Thapa First Indian Scorer as Chennaiyin FC Edge Past Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin soon took control of the game and the constant pressure paid off.

An early goal from Anirudh Thapa and a successful penalty from Isma helped Chennaiyin FC seal a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their first match of the India Super League (ISL) season.

Former Chennaiyin man Nerijus Valskis scored for Jamshedpur on debut but it was not enough for the latter to win a match which featured end to end action.

All three goals were scored within the first 40 minutes of the match with Thapa scoring in the first minute itself, thus becoming the first Indian goal scorer of the season. Jamshedpur put up a strong response, attacking the Chennaiyin box for the next 10 minutes and creating a couple of good chances.