Indian Women's Football Team to Take on Mighty Japan in AFC Olympic Qualifiers

"Ranks are on paper. Matches are played on the pitch. Japan are one of the best in the world, but there is always a chance for a lower-ranked team to win the game. And if we have a good start, then we can make Japan a little bit nervous. So hopefully, my players will have a good day tomorrow," said the Swede at the pre-match press conference.

The Japanese women's team needs little introduction. The Futoshi Ikeda-coached side reached the quarter-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup in the summer, famously beating eventual champions Spain 4-0 in the group stage, before being eliminated by Dennerby's own nation Sweden.

The Nadeshiko then won the gold medal at the Asian Games with practically their second-string team, while their first team thrashed Argentina 8-0 in a friendly.