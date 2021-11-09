Indian Women's Football Team to Play Brazil, Chile and Venezuela

"As the governing body, we want to provide the best platform for preparation for our women's senior team as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams, and I am confident playing against such opposition will help our women's team to grow in stature," All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said in a statement.



"We are also in the final stages to finalise the schedule for the four-nation tournament in Kerala in December for the women's team to gain valuable international exposure," the general secretary added.



India's matches in Manaus:



November 25: Brazil vs India



November 28: India vs Chile



December 1: India vs Venezuela