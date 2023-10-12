Advantage Malaysia, But We Have Few Surprises Up Our Sleeves, Says Igor Stimac

Indian Football Team will be looking to spring a few surprises against their hosts Malaysia in the opening game of the Festival of Independence, also known in the local language as the Pestabola Merdeka, at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, here on Friday.

India head coach Igor Stimac on the eve of the Malaysia game said, "We know about the good runs Malaysia have had in the past few months. They have a good coach and some wonderful homegrown players, who are very well supported by the naturalised players, so there is a lot of stability in the team at the moment."

Malaysia have played nine international matches so far this year and boast an impressive record of six wins, two draws, and just one defeat.