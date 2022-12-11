I'll Have to Live With Penalty Miss, but Proud of The Team: England Captain Kane

England captain Harry Kane accepted responsibility for his side's defeat in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup against France.

Kane, who had already levelled the score with a penalty in the 54th minute, to cancel out Aurelien Tchouameni's 17th minute opener for France, had another opportunity in the 83rd minute to level from the spot after Mason Mount was bundled over by Theo Hernandez.

This time however, Kane sent his effort high over the bar as France held on for the win.

"I can't fault my preparation or the details before the game. I felt confident taking it, just didn't execute it the way I wanted to. It will be something I have to live with and take on the chin," Kane told the BBC.