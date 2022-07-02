Igor Stimac Meets CoA for First Time, Both Sides Quiet on Coach's New Contract

On the other hand, it is learnt that the CoA does not want to take long-term decisions. The panel wants to finish its primary task of holding the AIFF elections as soon as possible and leave major decisions to the newly elected office bearers.

It is also understood that the CoA, comprising former Supreme Court judge, Justice Anil Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi and ex India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly, was impressed with the way Stimac presented his future plans for the national team.

The CoA, however, simply said the "online meet was summoned to discuss the future pathway for the Blue Tigers and development of Indian football overall".

"The CoA thanked the coach and players for their feedback and suggestions for the development of football in the country which would be considered in right earnest. The CoA also conveyed its good wishes to the coach and players for the AFC Asian Cup 2023," a release said.

"The priority for the CoA is currently to suggest amendments in the Constitution of AIFF, and holding the next election in accordance with the new constitution as framed under the supervision of the Honourable Supreme Court," it added.

The FIFA-AFC team which had recently visited the country to take stock of the situation had told the Indian football stakeholders to finish the elections by September 15, failing which the world body could ban the country.

It remains to be seen how the CoA approaches the issue of Stimac's new contract, for which the Sports Ministry will also get involved at some stage. Stimac apparently also understood the CoA's stand of not taking long-term decisions and might not have pressed on the issue of his contract.

A decision by the newly elected office bearers of the AIFF after September 15 could be too late for Stimac who took charge of the Indian team in May 2019 before being handed a one-year extension in 2021.