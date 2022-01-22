Former East Bengal Coach Subhash Bhowmick Passes Away

File Image: Subhash Bhowmick
Image: PTI
Former India footballer and one of the most decorated coaches in the country, Subhash Bhowmick breathed his last on Saturday in Kolkata at the age of 72.
The former coach, who was at the helm of affairs when East Bengal won the ASEAN Cup in 2003, was undergoing treatment for kidney related complications and chest pain in a private hospital in Kolkata.
He had also undergone a coronary bypass surgery 23 years ago. Bhowmick was also suffering from diabetes.
In his illustrious career as coach, Bhowmick guided East Bengal to multiple National league titles and also repeated the success with Goan club Churchill Brothers, where he was the Technical Director.
