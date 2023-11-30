Fixing Approaches Made to Indian Footballers - All India Football Federation

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey reiterates commitment to protect integrity of the game
Image: Twitter/IndianFootball
In a statement released on Thursday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed that it learned that players who are registered with the AIFF have been approached to manipulate games in the ongoing I-League competition.
AIFF said it has taken serious note of the matter and wrote, “[The AIFF] would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards any activity that impacts the integrity of its competitions or otherwise brings the game of football into disrepute. AIFF is committed to taking every step within its power to prevent corrupt practices from undermining the values of football.”
“We are committed to protecting our players and our beautiful game and will not tolerate any attempts of this nature to put the players and the game at risk,” he added.
“We will also continue to strengthen our institutional capacities to not only counter such threats but also educate our players and officials on how to recognise, respond to, and report incidents of this nature,” concluded Chaubey.
