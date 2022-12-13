FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Must Be Wary of Lionel Messi’s Semi-Final Records

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi has impressive records in semi-finals.
(Photo: PTI)
Having come out on top of two strongly contested quarter-final matches, Argentina, and Croatia lock horns with each other for a place in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
When the two teams will clash in the semi-final, La Albiceleste will be relying heavily on their leading talisman, Lionel Messi, given his brilliant records in semi-finals.
This will be Messi's record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance, alongside Lothar Matthäus of Germany. The forward has scored 10 times in his 24 appearances so far.
He is Argentina’s all-time top scorer at the world-cup and has had a very successful campaign so far at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
This includes goals from some of the biggest tournaments in world football like the UEFA Champions League, Copa America as well as major domestic cup tournaments.
However, the Argentine had failed to put his name on the scoresheet on his only appearance at a FIFA World Cup semi-final, which was eight years back in Brazil.
Lionel Messi has scored four goals so far in FIFA World Cup 2022.
Barring that, Messi also could not score against the Croatian side four years back when the two sides met in the group stage of the World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or-winner will be looking to improve upon both those stats, as he aims to capture the ultimate prize in world football in what is likely his final chance to do so.
Croatia’s main job would hence be to keep Messi quiet, as he not only will be desperate to avenge the defeat of 2018, but also tends to find his feet in the last four stage of major competitions.
