European Super League Announcement Met With Accusations of Greed

12 powerful European football clubs have announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League in what is a big shift in the way sport is run. The announcement as expected has been met with lots of criticism and accusations of greed.

6 Premier League teams - Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham - are involved in this move, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The clubs also have a similar competition for the women’s game in the pipeline.