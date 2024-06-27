Euro 2024: Belgium Advance to Knockouts After Goalless Draw With Ukraine

Belgium are through to the round of 16 at UEFA EURO 2024 after finishing as Group E runners-up with a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, whose hopes of progress ended with the goalless ending on Wednesday night.

Both teams made a nervy start at the Stuttgart Arena, with plenty at stake in the group as all four teams began the evening level on three points apiece.

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne created the first clear chance of the game, embarking on a mazy run before threading a fine through ball to Romelu Lukaku, who was unable to properly connect with his shot from close range, allowing Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to gather easily.