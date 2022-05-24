East Bengal in Talks With Manchester United About Ownership, Says Sourav Ganguly

“Yes we have spoken to them and others also. It will take 10-12 more days to know who will be the entity,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

When asked if Man United were coming as investors, the former India captain said “No-no (they are coming) as an owner.”

“It takes some time. First, let it reach a stage then we will make a comment. I will speak only after there’s a concrete development,” he added.

The Indian club have been struggling with off-field issues in recent years. Shree Cement and EB’s association ended recently, and it had been reported that the club was in talks with Bangladesh-based conglomerate Bashundhara Group, but it did not lead to anything.

Before the world was hit by COVID-19, East Bengal was set to play a friendly with United at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.