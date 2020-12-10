Neymar’s Hat-trick Helps PSG Thrash Istanbul Basaksehir

Players from both sides took a knee around the centre circle before the restart on Wednesday. Webo, who was shown a red card on Tuesday, was allowed to take his place on the away bench as his red card was suspended while UEFA is investigating the incident.

"We are tired, we don't want to go through this again," said Mbappe, who overtook Barcelona's Lionel Messi to become the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals after a brace in the match.

"Of course, I am proud of what was done. We were not disappointed not to play. We made that decision. We were proud," the French international added. "A lot of things were said but, in fact, there's nothing better than actions."

Neymar opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 champions by beating Carlos Ponck and curling home, before doubling the lead in a sensational counter-attack involving Rafinha and Mbappe.