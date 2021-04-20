Champions League Expanded as UEFA Slams Proposed Super League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has threatened to ban players from international competition after plans for a breakaway Super League competing with the Champions League sparked a furious row in European football on Monday.

Ceferin, chief of the European football ruling body, reacted angrily to Super League plans unveiled by a dozen top teams just hours before a UEFA meeting confirmed its own Champions League would expand from 32 to 36 teams from 2024 onwards and include 100 more games.

The reform creates more group matches as teams are to be placed in one group and, according to a ‘Swiss model’, play 10 games against opponents based on seeding before the knockout stages, up from six in the past.