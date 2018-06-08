Flashback: Brazil Legend Pele in Action Ahead of 1966 World Cup

(This article was first published on 8 June 2018. It has been republished from The Quint's archives after Brazilian football icon, Pele passed away on 29 December 2022).

Brazil won its maiden FIFA World Cup in 1958 after defeating hosts Sweden 5-2 in the final, and became the first team to win the tournament outside its continent.

That edition is mainly remembered for the rise of 17-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento aka Pele.

Though he hadn’t actually started the tournament, Brazil coach Vicente Feola had been forced into making changes after his team laboured to a 0-0 draw against England.

Pele scored the only goal as Brazil beat Wales in the quarters and he then netted a hat-trick in Brazil's 5-2 semi-final victory over France. He added a further two goals in the final, with Brazil playing in blue because Sweden was wearing yellow.

His first goal, in the 55th minute, put Brazil ahead 3-1 and effectively ended the match as a contest. Controlling a looping ball into the penalty area with his thigh, Pele flipped it over his head, spun around and volleyed the ball past the Sweden goalkeeper.

And the rest as they say, is history.