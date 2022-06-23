AIFF Tells FIFA-AFC Team That SC Intervention Was "Out of Necessity"

Since then, there have been speculations about a possible FIFA ban on India for third party intervention in the affairs of the AIFF. However, the apprehensions, to a large extent, were cleared with the visit of FIFA-AFC delegation.

On the second day of its visit, the team held discussions with a seven-member committee of the state associations.

"It was a very positive and constructive meeting. We explained the visiting team how the Supreme Court came to the scene after the old dispensation (under Patel) did not hold elections even after its term was over," a top source who attended the meeting told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"There was confusion all around (because of not holding the elections) and that was affecting Indian football. It was not good for the game in the country. So, it was explained to the FIFA-AFC team that the SC intervention was out of necessity. There was no no other way out," the source added.

It is understood that the FIFA wants the transition period of the national federation to be as short as possible.

"FIFA is likely to set a date before which the elections of the AIFF are to be held so that the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup, to be held in India, are organised by the new set of office bearers.

"The visiting team wants the transition period under the CoA to be as short as possible. That is the sense the state associations got from the FIFA-AFC team." The FIFA-AFC team had a first round of talks with the CoA members on Tuesday, which sources said had "gone off well" and the world body is unlikely to impose a ban on the country.