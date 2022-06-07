2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Can Sunil Chhetri Lead India Over the Line Again?

Sunil Chhetri in training at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Image: AIFF
Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong: the three nations that stand in the way of India's fifth appearance at the prestigious AFC Asian Cup.
India, who were runners-up in 1964, have only played the group stages of the tournament since then. In 2019, in UAE, India missed progressing from the first round by a whisker. In 2022, as they look to qualify for back-to-back editions of the tournament for the first time, the attention has somewhat diverted to the issue of lack of tickets for football fans in Kolkata, and to the courtrooms, which decide who sits in the boardrooms of the AIFF. Qualify for the Asian Cup, and it's definitely something to cheer about in this period of gloom.
It took Sunil Chhetri to raise his voice and make a few phone calls to the administration for more tickets to be released for the fans.
Three lower-ranked teams were India's opponents but the AIFF did not expect more than 5,000 odd people in the football-mad city of Kolkata.
"It doesn't make sense. The fact that we are hosting it would make no difference then," Sunil Chhetri said.
"We are struggling to sell tickets when we are playing as a national team… we go for training here and 100 people come to watch us. It doesn't happen anywhere else in the country. This is why I feel strange when I hear that the response might be cold. So, you can blame whoever for not doing enough to promote the game," he further added.
This is the third round of the qualification stage for the 2023 Asian Cup, with 11 spots up for grabs. The top 6 from each group progress automatically, while 5 of the best second-placed teams go through as well. Thirteen teams have already qualified for the Asian Cup.
The Indian football team in training in Kolkata.
The Blue Tigers, under Croatian coach Igor Stimac, did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all three international friendlies arranged in the run-up to the qualifiers.
In between, they endured a shameful 1-2 defeat against Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan, won 2-1 against I-League All-Stars, and were held to a 1-1 draw against Bengal, the Santosh Trophy runners-up of the season. Before these friendlies, India played Jordan and lost 0-2. They lost against Bahrain and Belarus before that as well.
It's more than seven months since they won a match at the international level – a 3-0 win against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final on 16 October 2021.
The recent results have proved to be a setback for the Stimac-coached side, which held 2022 World Cup hosts against Asian heavyweights Qatar to a goalless draw in September 2019. And a slip-up against Cambodia in the first game will leave them with a mountain to climb – something even the skipper has touched on.
India have not really settled on their playing XI up until now for a variety of reasons. And while their football still hasn't been of the best quality, Stimac and Co have been training together for quite a while now – first in Bellary and then in Kolkata. The coach has often touched upon a lack of time in terms of preparations; this time, that's been taken care of too before a crucial week in Indian football.
India are the top-ranked side in Group D (106), followed by Hong Kong (147), Afghanistan (150), and Cambodia (171). Normally, you'd expect things not to be so difficult in such a situation. However, as the skipper said, India must win the Cambodia game, otherwise half the battle could well be lost.
Cambodia recently saw Japanese manager Ryu Hirose take over in March 2021 and rope in former AC Milan star Keisuke Honda alongside. Since they joined, Cambodia have won 4 out of 10 matches, but are known to be a promising outfit that could give India a run for their money if they don’t step up.
Then there's Afghanistan, who have played out two 1-1 draws against India in 2021, and have made it difficult for Sunil Chhetri and Co to get their act going. Trust Afghanistan to bring the same to the table again.
Finally, Hong Kong, who have lost their last seven games, had their last win in 2019 against Cambodia. India and Hong Kong last played in 2010 in a friendly; the hosts lost 0-1. However, a low-on-confidence Hong Kong should ideally be easy pickings for India.
Sunil Chhetri practising his shooting.
If you've followed Indian football, the men's team, you'll know that it is led by the talismanic Sunil Chhetri, who has 80 international goals to his name, that's currently six behind the legendary Lionel Messi.
Being the India captain and a saviour for the team on many occasions, Chhetri, 37, is in the home stretch of his career. Once again, the situation is the same: Chhetri will need to lead India into the Asian Cup, and this is likely to be his last major tournament as well.
The star striker knows that and has promised to do all he can to deliver – Chhetri almost always delivers in the India colours. He's also asked the fans to make their way to the stadium, telling the team needs their support.
The fans have put things aside and lined up in numbers in Kolkata for tickets; the ball's now where it should be, with the players. If India don't win, one can expect the fans to demand a change, with most of them being quite unhappy with the current coach Stimac.
Given the recent form, it won't be as easy, but knowing the skipper, he could dig something out of the bag, it's not beyond him. Can he do it one more time?
