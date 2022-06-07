2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Can Sunil Chhetri Lead India Over the Line Again?

It took Sunil Chhetri to raise his voice and make a few phone calls to the administration for more tickets to be released for the fans.

Three lower-ranked teams were India's opponents but the AIFF did not expect more than 5,000 odd people in the football-mad city of Kolkata.

"It doesn't make sense. The fact that we are hosting it would make no difference then," Sunil Chhetri said.

"We are struggling to sell tickets when we are playing as a national team… we go for training here and 100 people come to watch us. It doesn't happen anywhere else in the country. This is why I feel strange when I hear that the response might be cold. So, you can blame whoever for not doing enough to promote the game," he further added.

This is the third round of the qualification stage for the 2023 Asian Cup, with 11 spots up for grabs. The top 6 from each group progress automatically, while 5 of the best second-placed teams go through as well. Thirteen teams have already qualified for the Asian Cup.