In Pursuit of Messi: How a Kerala Woman Learnt Spanish, Moved to Spain for Leo

For Jushna Shahin, Lionel Messi has been the only constant in life.

Shahin first laid eyes on the Argentinian footballer when FIFA World Cup played on her TV screen in 2010 – the year 'God' coached 'Messiah'.

Shahin was 15 years old and cheering for La Albiceleste when football God Diego Maradona, who won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986, was crestfallen as Germany beat his national team. That year, a young Messi – now popularly called the Messiah of Argentinian football – walked away from the pitch after a 4-0 loss to Germany in the knockout stage of the 2010 World Cup.