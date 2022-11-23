FIFA World Cup 2022: Defending Champions France Beat Australia 4-1

France Unperturbed by Injury Absentees

Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann called the shots and in the absence of this year's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who had to withdraw from the tournament after tearing a muscle in training, called the shots on the pitch.



With an embarrassment of riches, France did not fell much of a difference the absence of the likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, both members of the team that won the 2018 World Cup, both who were unable to travel to Qatar.



The Socceroos' stunned the French supporters into silence very early in the match with a brilliant goal as Craig Goodwin smashed the ball into the net in the ninth minute from the back post after a sweeping, sensational attacking move.



The European giants showed their class to come back in style to rip open the rival defense, scoring twice in five minutes either side of the 30-minute mark to go into the halftime break with a 2-1.