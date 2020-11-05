"We Believe We Will Be The Winners", Biden Addresses Delaware

On Wednesday morning, the United States woke up to an undecided presidential election, while the votes are still being counted.
In the afternoon, Democratic candidate Biden addressed the nation from the same place he accepted his presidential nomination, Delaware.
"We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president," Biden said, as he inches closer to the 270 electorate votes required to win.
"More Americans voted this election than ever before in American history. Over 150 million people cast their votes. I think that is just extraordinary. And if we had any doubts, we shouldn't have any longer about a government of, by and for the people. It is very much alive, very much alive in America," Biden said in his address.
"Now after a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm not here to declare that we have won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."Joe Biden
"The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It's the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans and that is precisely what I will do", he said addressing the present anxiety, making it clear that he will work for all that voted for him, and even those who didn't.
"We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything they can tear us apart," Biden said.
"It's time for us to do what we have always done as Americans – to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again and respect and care for one another. To unite, to heal, to come together as a nation," he added.
