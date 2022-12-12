Argentina vs Croatia, France Vs Morocco Semi-Finals: Date, Time, LIVE Details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live streaming details here.
(Photo: iStock)
FIFA World cup is one of the favorite games of the interested football audience and people have so far loved watching the FIFA World Cup 2022. That being said, FIFA 2022 has nearly come to a finish in Qatar and only four matches are left to be played. We can assure you that these last few matches will b filled with enthusiasm and excitement.
Qatar World Cup has been full of ups and downs, standing up to the hype and expectations of the audience wherein teams like Morocco emerged as one of the champions. The quarterfinals were equally thrilling with Croatia ousting five-time champions Brazil 4-2 in penalties and Neymar's World Cup dreams came to an end.
The audience got an opportunity to witness another heart-stopping game between Argentina and Netherlands which went into Extra Time and into penalties.
Now, it's time for the details about the semi-final teams, live streaming date, time, and channels.
The four semi-finalists of the Qatar World Cup are Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and France.
Argentina will play Croatia while Morocco will play France.
As per Indian Standard Time (IST), Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on 14 December 2022 at 12.30 AM IST.
As per Indian Standard Time (IST), France vs Morocco semi-final will be played on 15 December 15 at 12.30 AM IST.
Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played at Lusail Stadium while France will play Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium.
Interested audiences can watch Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals on TV on Sports 18 channel.
The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals can be watched live on Jio Cinema App
