FIFA+ Launches Indian Sports Documentary - 'Maitanam'

The newly launched digital platform -- FIFA+ India and RISE Worldwide have announced the launch of ‘Maitanam’ – an Indian sports documentary.

As a part of the elite FIFA+ Originals, Maitanam is now available for viewers across the globe.

Maitanam is a Malayalam word which means ‘ground’ or ‘stadium’. The documentary is a 40-minute love-letter to the game and consists of six inspirational and detailed stories from the southern India state of Kerala, where football is like a folklore.

The documentary has attempted to capture Kerala's passion for the beautiful game of football across traditional and modern parts of the state. From Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, from priests playing the game barefooted to the women’s team who are leaving their mark in overseas competition, Maitanam has tried to portray it all.