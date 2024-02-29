Red Bull’s Christian Horner Exonerated as Charges of Misconduct Are Dismissed

Charges of inappropriate behaviour against Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner were dismissed.
(Photo: Instagram/christianhorner)
Christian Horner, team principal of the Red Bull Racing team in Formula 1, was exonerated on Wednesday (29 February), after charges of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against him were dismissed. Following the conclusion of an investigation, Horner is now set to continue working in the role he has been holding since 2005.
Earlier this month, it was reported that a female employee of the Red Bull Racing team had levied allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against the team principal, Christian Horner. While exact accusations were not made public, it was believed that the employee had alleged Horner of controlling behaviour.
The first statement from Red Bull Racing regarding the incident came on 9 February, where they stated that they had already started an investigation, which is being carried out by an independent lawyer. Further, they also mentioned that the matter was being considered “extremely seriously” by the company.
Despite being under investigation, Horner continued working as the team principal of the Austrian outfit, and was also present in Red Bull’s car launch for the 2024 season, which happened on 15 February.
On being asked about the allegations levied against him, the 50-year-old denied any wrongdoing, saying that it was only a “distraction” for the team.
Accompanying Horner at the car launch were the two Red Bull Racing drivers – current world champion Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez. Whilst speaking on the issue, Perez did not offer a comment on the investigation, but mentioned that Horner was a “key player” in the team.
Verstappen, the three-time world champion, meanwhile, stated that he is focused on his own performance, whilst also wishing a quick resolution.
British driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, considered the moment to be “really important”, in a bid to ensure the sport of Formula 1 stands true to its values of inclusivity.
Toto Wolff, team principal of Hamilton’s team Mercedes, echoed similar sentiments as he called for transparency in Red Bull’s investigation.
Following the conclusion of the investigative procedure, which Red Bull Racing claimed to be “fair, rigorous and impartial”, it was confirmed that allegations against Christian Horner were dismissed. The complainant, however, has the right to launch an appeal against the decision.
The team also stated that they will “continue striving” to meet the “highest workplace standards.”
