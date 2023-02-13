Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019English Batsman Eoin Morgan Retires From All Formats of the Game

English Batsman Eoin Morgan Retires From All Formats of the Game

The Dublin-born cricketer had led the English side to victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup.
The Quint
Sports
Published:

Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, has hung up his batting gloves for good.

|

(File photo)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, has hung up his batting gloves for good.</p></div>

Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, has hung up his batting gloves for good.

Stepping away: "It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket," the 36-year-old left-handed batsman announced in a social media post on Monday, 13 February.

  • "I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan wrote.

  • "From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment," he added.

Why it matters: Morgan is the only cricketer to feature in England's 2010 T20 World Cup and 2019 ODI World Cup wins.

Post-retirement plans? Morgan said that despite calling it quits, he will continue being "involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit."

Also ReadEoin Morgan Retires: Career Highs of the Man Behind England's White-Ball Revamp

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT