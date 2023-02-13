English Batsman Eoin Morgan Retires From All Formats of the Game

Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, has hung up his batting gloves for good.

Stepping away: "It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket," the 36-year-old left-handed batsman announced in a social media post on Monday, 13 February.

"I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan wrote.

"From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment," he added.

Why it matters: Morgan is the only cricketer to feature in England's 2010 T20 World Cup and 2019 ODI World Cup wins.