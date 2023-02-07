Elimination Chamber 2023: Date, Venue, Superstars, and Steps to Book Tickets

WWE is back with its elimination chamber. Like last year, elimination chamber 2023 will also be held outside USA. The Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on 18 February 2023. WWE has already announced a few matches for the show and the card will be updated as the event date comes closer.

Roman Reigns has been added to the Elimination Chamber. The Head of the Table will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. The audience can witness the title match that will be the main event.

Sami had betrayed the group at Royal Rumble and attacked Reigns on this week's Smackdown and took down the Tribal Chief with a perfect spear. Let's have a look at the other superstars that will be a part of the Elimination Chamber 2023.