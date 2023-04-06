Doon School & St Stephens Alumni Kalikesh Singh Deo Takes Charge at NRAI

Kalikesh Singh Deo, 48, is a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a former Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Bolangir. He completed his school at Dehradun's Doon School and graduated from St Stephens College in New Delhi. He was serving as the senior vice-president of the federation since getting elected to the post on 18 September, 2021.

Following his appointment, Singh Deo said, "I humbly accept the responsibility bestowed upon me by the Governing Body and the trust shown upon me by the President.

Our immediate priorities lie in putting our best foot forward for important upcoming events like the Asian Games and the World Championships. The team at NRAI and myself will look to work very closely with the Government of India, the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and all other key stakeholders, to ensure our sport brings greater laurels for the country going forward."

The Sports Ministry had conveyed to the NRAI on 10 March to comply with the 'President's 12-year tenure limitation provision' in the National Sports Code and hold fresh elections as Raninder had been presiding over the federation since first getting elected in 2010.