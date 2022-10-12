Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For 3 Years After Failing Dope Test

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned steroid, the body announced on 12 October.

'The AIU has banned Kamalpreet Kaur of India for 3 years for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), starting from 29 March 2022. DQ results from 7 March 2022,' their social media post stated.