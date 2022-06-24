New Delhi Sports University Will Give Degrees To Help Sportspersons Get Jobs: CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the upcoming Delhi Sports University will provide degrees to sportspersons to help them get jobs if they want to work.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 24 June, said that the upcoming Delhi Sports University will provide degrees to sportspersons to help them get jobs if they want to work.
"At the Delhi Sports University, players will be provided degrees in their respective sports such as BA in Kabbadi, BA in Wrestling and BA in Cricket among others. This will help them get jobs in case they want to work," Kejriwal said at a ceremony to provide financial assistance to sportspersons in New Delhi.
Sixty players were given financial assistance of Rs 9.5 crore on Friday under the Mission Excellence scheme.