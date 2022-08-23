Deepak Chahar ‘Mankads’ Zimbabwean Batter, but Chooses Not to Appeal

Deepak Chahar ‘mankaded' Zimbabwean batter Innocent Kaia, but did not appeal.
In the third and final ODI between India and Zimbabwe, pacer Deepak Chahar 'mankaded' the Chevrons' opening batter Innocent Kaia, but decided against appealing for the wicket. Consequently, the umpire ruled it as dead ball.
The incident happened in the very first delivery of Zimbabwe's innings. Chahar ran in and removed the bails at the non-strikers' end, finding Kaia way out of his crease. However, the Indian pacer chose not to appeal.
The term "Mankading" originates from legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad.
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) changed a number of the game's rules in March of this year. International cricket is governed by the MCC's rules.
One of the most significant changes made to these rules for the ICC was moving the running-out of non-strikers from "Unfair Play" to Law 38, which deals with "Run Out." Such dismissals are referred to as "Mankad." Beginning on October 1, 2022, these regulations will be in force.
If a batsman had been declared out by mankading without a ball being bowled, it may have been the first time in the history of international cricket.
As for the match itself, India gave Zimbabwe a respectable target of 290 runs while batting first, courtesy of an impressive century by Shubman Gill. He became the third Indian batsman to score a ton in an ODI match at the Harare Sports Club.
In reply, Sikandar Raza's brilliant 95-ball 115 helped Zimbabwe's innings reach 276 in 49.3 overs.
Deepak Chahar took two wickets for 75 runs in the game as India defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)