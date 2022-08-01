Encouragement from MS Dhoni, Hopes of Recognition Drove Indian Lawn Bowls Stars

Mahendra Singh Dhoni put Ranchi on the world map but belonging to the same city, India's first ever lawn bowls medallists in Commonwealth Games have no interest in going global.

Recognition in their own country will be enough for the players who fund their trips for all international tournaments as the national federation only pays for the CWG.

Soon after a come-from-behind win over New Zealand in the women's fours semifinals, the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia could not believe what they had accomplished.