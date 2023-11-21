Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Omission From Sqaud for T20 Series Against Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal.
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian leg-spinner spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has reacted to his omission from India's squad for five-match Twenty20 International series against Australia starting in Visakhapatnam on November 23.
The 33-year old leggie took to Twitter to express his emotions as he posted a smiley.
BCCI on Monday, 20 Novmeber announced India's squad for the upcoming series against the 2023 World Cup champions and Chahal's name was nowhere to be found.
Meanwhile, Chahal played his last Twenty20 international match while touring the West Indies in August.
In 80 T20Is, he has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 25.09.
The Haryana bowler was also left out of the World Cup squad. He last participated in an ODI in January 2023. Despite being a member of the team in the West Indies, he was not given a chance to play because Kuldeep Yadav, along with finger spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were chosen by the selectors and the team management for the wrist swinging position.
India's Squad:
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
