Jaiswal, Rachin, Litchfield, Bell Nominated for ICC Emerging Player of the Year

His 229-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma is also the second-highest for India in Tests in the West Indies, and set the tourists up to a total of 421/5 declared, eventually leading their way to a mammoth win. He added 57 and 38 in the second Test of the tour at Trinidad, of which the half-century was made in an opening stand of 139 with Rohit.

Jaiswal further earned a T20I debut in the West Indies, and despite a blip in his first match, he responded with an innings of 84 not out from just 51 balls in the fourth T20I at Lauderhill, Miami, USA.

He posted an even 100 (49) against Nepal in India’s gold-medal winning campaign at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, before slamming half-centuries against Australia (53 from 25 balls) and 60 (41) against South Africa. Though he is yet to get his ODI debut, Jaiswal may have a crack at it in 2024 after entering international scene in 2023.