WTC Final: Strong Bowling & Rishabh Pant Among India’s Strengths

NEW ZEALAND

Strengths

Swing bowling: The New Zealand bowling line-up is known for variety. But their new-ball bowlers, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, are probably the most difficult bowlers to face in Test matches at the moment. Their ability to move the ball, especially the Dukes ball, in seam-friendly English conditions can challenge the best batsmen in the world.

Captaincy: In Kane Williamson, New Zealand have a very able calm and cool leader. He doesn't appear to show any aggression and almost looks non-existent unlike his Indian counterpart who is always chirpy and expressive. But Williamson gets his job done. He prepares very well for every Test.

The South African element: The Kiwis were worried about their opening batting. But Devon Conway answered the call with a double century at Lord's against the likes James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Conway was the man-of-the-series. The Kiwis have another South African in Neil Wagner, who is relentless with his short deliveries and was the one who showed India the way how to get Steve Smith out when he trapped the Aussie batting mainstay multiple times in 2018-19. It is yet to be seen if he gets to play.