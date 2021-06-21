Major Role for Jadeja & Ashwin in WTC Final: Dilip Doshi

After India were bowled out for a humbling 217 in their 1st innings, Doshi assessed: "India will have to give nothing away and fight for every run." He added: "I feel both (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandra) Ashwin have a major role to play in this game."

Virat Kohli can be forgiven for his dismissal, for he was beaten by a wicket-taking delivery to be leg before wicket. The same, though, cannot be said of Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.

Compared to England, the ball bounces more in Australia, but swings and seams less. The Kookaburra balls used Down Under have flatter seams and lose their shine earlier compared to their Duke counterparts utilised in England. It is in such conditions that Pant distinguished himself over the winter.

However, in the challenging conditions he was called upon to deliver in this match, he failed to demonstrate the required application. He was beaten several times playing compulsive half-drives where a full face of a dead bat was the order of the day. Having seemingly got his eye in with an elegant drive to the midwicket fence, he wafted at a ball well away from his body to be caught at second slip.