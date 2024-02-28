WPL Points Table 2024: RCB and MI Leading the Women's Premier League Standings

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL Points Table 2024: RCB and MI Leading the Women's Premier League Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore still leading the Women's Premier League Standings.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in women's Premier League Standings.

(Photo: The Quint)

Season 2 of Women's Premier League commenced in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium with an opening game between the  Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently leading the WPL 2024 Points Table with 4 points. So far, they have played two games, which they have won both.

This season, the WPL will proceed with its present format, with the team that tops the standings advancing straight to the final game and taking on the winner of the eliminator between the teams in second and third place.

After today's match between the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, the Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings are available here.

Women's Premier League Points Table

Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.

WPL 2024 Points Table 

TeamsPlayedWonLostPoints
Royal Challengers Bangalore2204
Mumbai Indians3214
Delhi Capitals2112
U.P Warriorz3120
Gujarat Giants2020
WPL 2024 Start Date

The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.

WPL 2024 End Date

The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.

