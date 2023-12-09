WPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Giants Pick Veda Krishnamurthy at her Base Price

Veda Krishnamurthy goes to Gujarat Giants at her base price Rs 30 Lakh in the accelerator round of the auction.

Veda had entered the inaugural WPL auction but didn’t find any takers then.

“I am pretty excited to be part of the auction. My current state of mind (ahead of the auction) is, that I am a little bit anxious because when things didn’t happen in the way I wanted last year, you kind of get affected a little bit, rather a lot more. So this time around, I am anxious, but at the same time, I am excited and waiting to see which way the auction will go,” the right-handed batter, who last played for India in the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia had said a few days back.