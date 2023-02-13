WPL Auction 2023: RCB Bag Aussie Ellyse Perry for Rs 1.7 Crore

WPL Auction 2023: Ellyse Perry has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
(Photo: IANS)
Aussie star Ellyse Perry has bagged a major WPL contract, being bought by RCB for Rs 1.75 crore.
A menacing bowler, an elegant batter and a flawless fielder – the Australian does everything so effortlessly, that chances are if there is something she cannot it, it should be made redundant in cricket. Numbers do not merely justify her class, but just for the sake of it – 1475 T20I runs, and 119 T20I wickets.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March A total of 22 matches will be played, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament comprising Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A total of 409 players are going under the hammer today in the auction in Mumbai of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players. The total number of capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
