WPL 2024 To Start With Mumbai v Delhi Clash on 23 Feb, Final on 17 March: Report

The second match will witness Royal Challengers Bangalore facing UP Warriorz on 24 February. Gujarat Giants will play their first game against Mumbai on 25 February. The Delhi leg of the tournament begins on 5 March with Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai in the return fixture.

The 2024 WPL auction, held in December 2023, saw significant bids for players like Australia's Annabel Sutherland (Capitals) and Indian uncapped player Kaashvee Gautam (Giants), each earning Rs 2 crore.

Another uncapped Indian player, Vrinda Dinesh was picked up for Rs 1.3 crore by Warriorz, while Mumbai spent Rs 1.2 crore on South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail. Phoebe Litchfield also secured a significant contract, being picked up by Giants for Rs 1 crore.

In the inaugural WPL, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were crowned champions after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a one-sided final. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Brunt played crucial roles, with Brunt scoring an unbeaten 55-ball 60 as Mumbai comfortably chased down the 132-run target.