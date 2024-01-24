WPL 2024 To Start With Mumbai v Delhi Clash on 23 Feb, Final on 17 March: Report

WPL 2024: The new season will reportedly start with a match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on 17 March.
The 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off on 23 February, with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing off against 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The tournament will feature five teams and a total of 22 matches, culminating in the final on 17 March. Unlike the 2023 season, which took place only in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the 2024 WPL will be hosted across two venues: Bengaluru and Delhi.
The second match will witness Royal Challengers Bangalore facing UP Warriorz on 24 February. Gujarat Giants will play their first game against Mumbai on 25 February. The Delhi leg of the tournament begins on 5 March with Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai in the return fixture.
The 2024 WPL auction, held in December 2023, saw significant bids for players like Australia's Annabel Sutherland (Capitals) and Indian uncapped player Kaashvee Gautam (Giants), each earning Rs 2 crore.
Another uncapped Indian player, Vrinda Dinesh was picked up for Rs 1.3 crore by Warriorz, while Mumbai spent Rs 1.2 crore on South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail. Phoebe Litchfield also secured a significant contract, being picked up by Giants for Rs 1 crore.
In the inaugural WPL, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were crowned champions after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a one-sided final. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Brunt played crucial roles, with Brunt scoring an unbeaten 55-ball 60 as Mumbai comfortably chased down the 132-run target.
