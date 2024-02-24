WPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz: When & Where To Watch Live

The BCCI has already announced the full schedule for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2024). The tournament kicked off on February 23 with a clash between last year’s finalists, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A total of 20 league-stage matches will be contested. After which the Eliminator (March 15) and final (March 17) are set to take place in Delhi as well and all the games are to begin at 7.30 PM IST.

With the eagerly awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 just around the corner, many eyes are on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they seek redemption after finishing at the bottom second spot in the previous season. The team, led by the dynamic Smriti Mandhana, is gearing up for a fresh start, determined to make a mark in the upcoming tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match on February 24 against the UP Warriors at the Chinnaswamy, with the Bengaluru stadium set to host the first 11 league stage matches before the action shifts to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams, comprising skilled players from diverse backgrounds, step onto the field with a determination to outshine their opponents and secure a crucial victory in the tournament.