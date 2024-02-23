In Photos: Harmanpreet's MI Kickstarted Proceedings With a Win Over Lanning's DC

MI beat DC by 4 wickets in 2024 WPL season opener.
Image: BCCI
The opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 kickstarted with performances by Bollywood stars including Shahrukh Khan.
Captains of the all five WPL teams with BCCI officials and Bollywood stars.
Amongst the Bollywood stars who performed at the opening ceremony, actor Siddharth Malhotra presented Delhi Capitals.
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in the first match of the WPL 2024.
Shafali Verma got out early after scoring just a run as Shabnim Ismail knocked her middle stump down in the 2nd over.
Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning scored 31 runs from 25 balls before being dismissed in the 11th over.
Alice Capsey came out all guns blazing as she scored 75 runs off 53 balls laced with nine boundaries and 3 maximums.
Jemimah Rodrigues, too, played a pivotal knock of 42 off 24 deliveries.
Mumbai Indians' Amilia Kerr scalped the wickets of Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey.
Nat-Sciver Brunt, too, took two wickets as she sent back DC skipper Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues.
In the chase of 272 runs, MI opener Yastika Bhatia contributed with her pivotal knock of 57 off 45 balls.
Marizanne Kapp struck on just the second ball of MI's innings when she removed opener Hayley Matthews for a duck.
Arundhati Reddy accounted for all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt's and half centurion Yastika Bhatia's wicket.
Arundhati rattled Nat Sciver-Brunt's stumps with a lethal inswinger in the 7th over of MI's innings.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a match-winning knock of 55 runs off 34 deliveries.
