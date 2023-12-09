WPL 2024 Auction: Kashvee Gautam Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Indian Player

Kashvee Gautam sold to GG for 2 crore
Image: Instagram/KashveeGautam
India's Kashvee Gautam is sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore and becomes the most expensive uncapped Indian player yet.
A fast bowling all-rounder from Chandigarh, Kashvee holds records in the women's circuit. In the women's domestic U19 competition, she recorded a hat-trick for Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh in a one-day match.
Kashvee, elder of two sisters, started playing cricket with boys in her neighborhood at the age of six at her aunt's insistence.
Later, when she was in her teens, the youngster made her debut on the Chandigarh junior and senior teams.
Despite being only 20 years of age, Kashvee scalped 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.14 runs per over in the Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023.
The BCCI named the 20-year-old in the India emerging U-23 team, which participated in the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023 in Hong Kong in June of this year, making her the first female cricketer from the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) to be selected in an Indian women's cricket team.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)