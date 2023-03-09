WPL 2023: Dunkley, Gardner Shine as Gujarat Giants Beat RCB by 11 Runs

Fantastic fifties from Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley, coupled with Ashleigh Gardner's three-fer, propelled Gujarat Giants to an 11-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore and their first win of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Wednesday, 8 March.

Electing to bat first, Sophia set the tone for Gujarat's big total through a breath-taking 65 off 28 balls, including slamming fastest fifty of the tournament in 18 balls. In her blazing knock, she slammed 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 232.14.