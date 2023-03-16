WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Move Out of Last Place With 11-Run Win Over DC

Only a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore pushed them down to the last position in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) standings, Gujarat Giants managed to drag themselves out of the mire with an 11-run triumph over Delhi Capitals. Sneh Rana’s bowlers deserve credit for bowling out Delhi’s formidable bowling unit for 136 runs, after her batters posted 147/4.

After being asked to bat first by Meg Lanning, the Giants did not have the best of starts as for the second consecutive time, English opener Sophia Dunkley was dismissed for a single-digit score. The next phase of the match saw Gujarat playing an innocuous brand of cricket – one that neither yielded significant runs, nor resulted in a procession of wickets.