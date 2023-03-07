WPL 2023: DC Make It 2 Wins in 2 With a 42-Run Triumph Over UP Warriorz

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals remained unbeaten in the inaugural Women's Premier League season.
(Photo: BCCI)
Delhi Capitals made it two wins out of two in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, as they got the better of UP Warriorz by 42 runs here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Chasing a target of 212 runs, the Warriorz could only reply with a 169/5.
UP Warriorz’ captain, Alyssa Healy opted to bowl first after winning the flip of the coin, but the major surprise from the toss was her team selection, with Grace Harris not featuring in the playing XI.
The first breakthrough eventually arrived three deliveries later, with Tahlia McGrath bringing the downfall of Shafali, but new batter Marizanne Kapp ensured the avoidance of a dip in the scoring rate. Courtesy of the 16 runs that she accumulated off the first ten deliveries she faced, the team from the capital scored 96/1 midway through the innings.
The 11th over saw Sophie Ecclestone dismissing Kapp, whilst Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissing Lanning in the very next over provided Healy’s girls with a good opportunity of turning the tables. What transpired, however, was quite the opposite, with new batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey turning on the scoring rate for the Capitals.
WPL 2023: Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues' partnership helped DC breach the 200-run mark.
The duo added 32 runs for the fourth-wicket stand in less than three overs, before Capsey fell prey to the South African speedster making her WPL debut, Shabnim Ismail. It was all the UP Warriorz’s bowling department could offer, with the DC batters scoring 65 runs in the last five overs. Jemimah remained unbeaten on a 22-ball 34, but the paramount damage was inflicted by Jess Jonassen, who struck a 20-ball 42.
Like their opposition, the Warriorz also had a quickfire start to their innings, wherein the first three overs yielded 25 runs. The undoing, however, happened in the fourth over where Jonassen scalped the wickets of two of UP’s more destructive batters, in Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire.
Tahlia McGrath scored a commendable 90 off 50 deliveries.
Following a 40-run stand, Deepti’s resilience concluded in the 11th over, and by then, the scales had all but tipped in Delhi’s favour.
Devika Vaidya did provide a helping hand to McGrath with a 21-ball 23, but it was never going to be sufficient in a steep climb of 212 runs. The Aussie all-rounder deserves credit for scoring 90 runs off 50 deliveries and remaining unbeaten till the end, but ultimately, it proved to be nothing more than an attempt in preventing a significant decrement in the team’s net run rate.
Alongside Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are now among the two teams to have remained unbeaten in this competition, although their current net run rate is not sufficient for the top place. Despite the defeat, UP Warriorz remain a part of the top three, with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants having not opened their account yet.
