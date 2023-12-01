"Would Probably Do It Again," Says Mitchell Marsh On Putting Legs on WC Trophy

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was subjected to severe criticism after a picture of him with his feet on the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy was shared by their skipper Pat Cummins on social media.

Indian fans expressed resentment towards Marsh and the photograph, calling it a 'disrespectful' gesture towards the cup.

Marsh, however defended his action and said that he meant no disrespect. When asked if he would do it again, the all-rounder said, “Yeah probably, to be honest.”