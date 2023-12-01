"Would Probably Do It Again," Says Mitchell Marsh On Putting Legs on WC Trophy

Australia's Mitchell Marsh poses with the World Cup trophy after Aus defeated India.
Image: Screengrab/Instagram
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was subjected to severe criticism after a picture of him with his feet on the trophy was shared by their skipper Pat Cummins on social media.
Indian fans expressed resentment towards Marsh and the photograph, calling it a 'disrespectful' gesture towards the cup.
Marsh, however defended his action and said that he meant no disrespect. When asked if he would do it again, the all-rounder said, “Yeah probably, to be honest.”
Speaking on the ongoing five-match T20I series where Australian players who were also a part of the World Cup are participating, Marsh said, "Yeah it was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It’s a fine line because we’ve got to respect the fact we’re playing for Australia, and it’s a series against India which is always really big."
"But there’s also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families," he added.
With two hundreds and one half-century to his credit, Marsh amassed 441 runs from 10 games at an average of 49 and a strike-rate of 107.56 and was a vital cog in the Australian wheel in the World Cup.
