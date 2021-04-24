Worshipping Sachin Tendulkar

There was a certain propriety to the Tendulkar aura being circumscribed to the cricket field. Yes, he would frequently pop up on advertisements or illuminate the occasional television show with fifteen minutes of his exalted presence. But there were no Instagram posts saying “onto the next one” after every march, no ream of footage documenting every step of his personal life, no angry replies to trolls on Twitter.

Whenever a controversy arose around the Indian team – be it a sluggish start to the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, the nexus of senior players against Greg Chappell in 2006-07, or the monkey-gate scandal from Sydney in 2008 – Tendulkar served as a lighting rod. He did not polarise, he did not provoke. In a country riven by class, caste, creed, and competence, Tendulkar remained adored by all.

As I began to explore my fandom for Tendulkar, I realised I wasn’t the only one who would switch off their television sets once Tendulkar got out, convinced (rightly or wrongly) that the rest of the batting line-up would disintegrate with all the grace of a collapsing scaffold. Nor was I the only one who would try to emulate the values Tendulkar brought to his game – enterprise, excellence, and above all, an unflinching equanimity.

Thanks to his non-partisan celebrity, Tendulkar had become for India what French anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss would call “a floating signifier”. Here was a God who could be moulded by his devotees into whatever shape they wanted.

If the country needed a hero to be a symbol of a rising middle class, embracing globalisation and neoliberalism, Tendulkar was there to be that symbol. If the country needed a spotless ambassador to endorse everything from luxury cars to soft drinks to mutual funds, Tendulkar was there to be that ambassador. And, of course, if the country needed a name to thunder across the stands of India’s most historic stadiums, Tendulkar was there to be that name.

Divorced of political patronisation and regional appropriation (the IPL only came in 2008), Tendulkar was an icon for innocent times, infinitely malleable as an idea, endlessly memorable in reality.