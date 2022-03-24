Women's World Cup: South Africa Become Second Team to Qualify for Semis

West Indies are third on seven points after having played all seven of their matches and now have to wait and watch over how the results of remaining league matches go.

In whatever play was available on Thursday after more than five hours of rain, seamer Chinelle Henry took three for 19 as West Indies made quick inroads into the South African batting order. Deandra Dottin held on to a screamer in the field to dismiss in-form opener Laura Wolvaardt (3).

Veteran opener Lizelle Lee (9) soon followed Wolvaardt shortly into the pavilion as the Proteas were quickly reduced to 14/2.

Skipper Sune Luus (1) and Tazmin Brits (1) fell in quick succession as South Africa stumbled to 22/4 and West Indies were inching closer towards confirming their semifinal berth.

Experienced duo Mignon du Preez (38 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (5 not out) steadied South Africa's innings, only for the rain to come again and eventually force the abandonment of the match.



Brief Scores: South Africa 61/4 in 10.5 overs (Mignon du Preez 38 not out, Chinelle Henry 3/19) against West Indies