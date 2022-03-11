Women's World Cup: Focus on Indian Batters as They Face Unbeaten West Indies

Against Pakistan, India were in tatters at 114/6 before Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar rescued them with a counter-attacking 122-run partnership. But against a spot-on New Zealand bowling attack, India were never in the hunt to chase 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur making 71 off 63 deliveries, India were eventually all out for 198. The number of dot balls played by India in both matches is also a worry and it means that strike rotation has to be brought more into play, which hasn't happened.

Such was the display of India's absolute lacklustre batting against New Zealand that it even left head coach Ramesh Powar 'surprised'. "It was one of those days when things didn't go our way. Honestly, I was also surprised by the way we batted in the first 20 overs. If you look back at the last six games which we played against New Zealand, we were executing our plans well. I think it is the pressure of the World Cup but I don't want to give any excuses," were Powar's words in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Smriti Mandhana hasn't been in her usual stroke-play self in both matches while it will be a toss-up between a struggling Shafali Verma and out of sorts Yastika Bhatia for being her partner. Deepti Sharma will have to get more runs at number three, so as captain Mithali Raj.

The decision to get an all-left top-order without being experimented before in international cricket didn't give the desired runs for India.