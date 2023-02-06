Mumbai Indians Announce WPL Coaching Staff; Ft. Edwards, Goswami & Palshikaar

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as head coach of Mumbai Indians-owned franchise in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL).

She is joined by legendary India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in a dual role of team mentor and bowling coach while Devieka Palshikaar has been signed up as a batting coach and Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya is the team manager.

"I am delighted to welcome Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami, and Devieka Palshikaar to the MI #OneFamily. It is wonderful to see more and more women in sport, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff. This is an exciting time for women's sport in India."