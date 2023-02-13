WPL Auction 2023: Tahlia McGrath Goes to UP Warriorz for 1.40 Crore

Tahlia McGrath with the ICC Women's T20I cricketer of the year award
(Photo: ICC)
UP Warriorz sign Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath for Rs 1.40 crore.
McGrath, a power-hitter at number 3 who can accelerate from any situation in the game, is currently the top ranked batter in ICC's women's T20I rankings.
Though she doesn't bowl regularly, the right-arm medium pace offers her an edge as she can swing the ball.
McGrath was in red-hot form during the tour of India in December, scoring an unbeaten 70 and a 40 at DY Patil Stadium, which will host a few games in the WPL.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March. A total of 22 matches will be played, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament comprising Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A total of 448 players are going under the hammer today in the auction in Mumbai of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players. The total number of capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.