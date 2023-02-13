WPL Auction 2023: Tahlia McGrath Goes to UP Warriorz for 1.40 Crore

McGrath, a power-hitter at number 3 who can accelerate from any situation in the game, is currently the top ranked batter in ICC's women's T20I rankings.

Though she doesn't bowl regularly, the right-arm medium pace offers her an edge as she can swing the ball.

McGrath was in red-hot form during the tour of India in December, scoring an unbeaten 70 and a 40 at DY Patil Stadium, which will host a few games in the WPL.